Police recover Sagar Kumar from Katcha bandits in Kashmore

KASHMORE: The Sindh police on Wednesday recovered Sagar Kumar, who had been kidnapped for ransom a month ago from Kashmore by Katcha bandits, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Giving details about the incident, SSP Kashmore Khoso said that the police recovered the abducted Sagar Kumar following an encounter with dacoits.

“The exchange of fire between the police and dacoits lasted for an hour. After which, the dacoits fled the area, leaving Kumar behind,” he said, adding the dacoits had demanded Rs10 million in ransom for the release of the captive.

SSP Khoso further told media that the police had started searching for dacoits in the Katcha area.

Earlier this month, police announced the recovery of three abductees in Kashmore as protest sit-in against abductions continued in Kashmore.

SSP Amjad Shaikh announced the recovery of three hostages from bandits including Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar, Jaideep and Dr Muneer Naich.

Katcha operation

The Sindh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar last Thursday decided to launch operation in katcha area with police, rangers and assistance of Army troops.

Caretaker chief minister also ordered termination of internet services in katcha area.

“This year 218 persons were kidnapped and 207 of the abductees were recovered,” IG Police informed the cabinet in a briefing on law and order.

“Still 11 persons have been hostages, three of whom in Shaheed Benazirabad, seven in Larkana and one in Sukkur district,” police chief said.

Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar directed for prompt recovery of remaining hostages and keeping in touch with families of the abductees.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab, popularly known as katcha area, have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.