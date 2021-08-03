Police recover tortured body of woman in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday recovered a tortured body of an unidentified woman from Islamabad’s sector F/11, ARY News reported.

The body was found by Golra police in Sector F/11 of the federal capital. The police said that torture marks are visible on the body of the deceased, while the age of the woman is said to be between 25 to 30 years.

The identity of the body could not be ascertained, while sources claimed that the postmortem of the body has been carried out.

Last month, a suspect who was wanted by Rawalpindi police in a case pertaining to a cool-blooded murder of a woman and her 14-month-old son had surrendered before the police.

The suspect identified as Wajid Ali is accused of inviting the woman to his place and later sexually assaulting her.

Wajid Ali, according to police, initially had assaulted the mother and her son and used a sharp object to attack them, leading to the immediate death of the child and inflicting serious wounds to the woman who later succumbed to her injuries.