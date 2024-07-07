web analytics
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Police recover two hostages from bandits in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Police recovered kidnapped trader and his driver from bandits after their abduction, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A gang of bandits had earlier today abducted a trader Ganhwar Khan Jatoi and his driver at Mehboob Kalhoro road.

SSP Khairpur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said that the dacoits kidnapped trader and his driver from Mehboob Kalhoro road and left the car of hostages near a police post in the area.

“A heavy contingent of police was sent to the katcha area, which in an operation recovered hostages from the gang of bandits,” SSP Khairpur said.

Katcha area stretches over hundreds of thousands of acres land from Kashmore to Dadu on the banks of the Indus River in Sindh and Punjab’s southern belt. The outlaws and wanted involved in tribal disputes used to escape to the area while fleeing the law.

