Police recover two hostages from Ghouspur in raid

KANDHKOT: Police in a raid in Ghouspur katcha area recovered two hostages kidnapped from Jamal police station jurisdiction, officials said.

A gang of bandits had abducted two persons Muhammad Nawaz and Amanullah from Jamal police station remit, police sources said.

The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies.

The area remains a formidable task for law enforcement authorities despite numerous operations to combat crime.

Last year on August 23, at least 12 policemen were killed, and seven others were injured in an attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area.

The bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machka, Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Approximately 20 officers were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

