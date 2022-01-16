FIR of heavy weapons buried in Karachi godown registered

KARACHI: Police filed recovery of a large haul of heavy weapons from a godown in Bhimpura at Napier police station on Sunday, ARY News reported.

SHO Super Market police Riaz, registered the case as complainant under the anti-terrorism law.

“Large quantity of rusted weapons including 13 anti-aircraft guns and 183 sten guns were recovered on an intelligence report”, according to the FIR.

Moreover, 63 revolvers and barrels of LMGs and other weapons were found. “Recovered weapons are being handed over to investigation officials after sealing the godown,” according to the report.

The Police earlier completed its operation in which a large haul of rusted weapons buried in a godown in the old city area.

According to the details, 13 anti-aircraft guns, 183 sten guns, 63 revolvers and six mousers were recovered in the excavation. Moreover, parts of different sophisticated weapons were also recovered in large number after digging in the godown in Bhimpura locality of the old city area.

The police has recorded statements of the building’s Munshi and shop owners. “All of them have expressed their ignorance about the arms,” police sources said.

Muhammad Saleem, who is running his shop in this building since 2007, has said that he was unaware about presence of the weapons. “I don’t know how the arms came here,” Saleem said in his statement to police.

Muhammad Shafiq, who is running shop adjacent to the godown since last three years, also expressed his ignorance about the weapons. “Even the Munshi of the building since year 2003, said he was unaware about it,” police sources said.

“There is evidence of the gang war network in the area. Gang war had demanded extortion from the traders housed in the building,” sources added.

The District Central Police had in a raid recovered weapons buried in a godown in the old city area on Friday night.

SSP Central Murtaza Tabassum talking to media earlier said that a large cache of heavy weapons was recovered in digging. He said that no arrest has been made in the case. “There are reports about arms at some more places.”

The police recovered a large cache of rusty heavy arms buried under the floor of a house. The arms included anti-aircraft gun, anti-tank and anti-helicopter weaponry, as well as ammunition to detonate buildings.

The police officer said that all of the recovered weapons were rusty and in poor condition. The weapons were appeared to be buried under the house for a long time, he added.

Earlier in February 2020, police had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house in Karachi after acting on the information provided by an arrested suspect.

The police had conducted raid at a house in Dastagir area of Karachi and seized the explosive material and sophisticated arms.

The police had seized nine RPG rockets, 60 hand grenades, 10 detonators, mortar shells, 38 SMGs and satellite telephone dumped in the house.

