Police recovers pistol from PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry during remand

LAHORE: Punjab police officials recovered firearm from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhary’s possession during the remand period, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a significant development regarding the ongoing investigation about the events of May 9, PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary was found in possession of a pistol during his remand period.

The Lahore police acted swiftly and successfully recovered the firearm, and sent it to forensics lab. The police said that the forensic report of the recovered arm will be the part of the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary is accused of armed protest on May 9, after the arrest of the PTI chief from Islamabad High Court.

Meanwhile, the photogrammetric test of Ejaz has been conducted, which will determine the authenticity of the suspect’s videos from May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.