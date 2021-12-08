Police recovers six-year girl abducted from Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: District East Police has recovered a kidnapped girl and arrested the abductor, quoting police ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Accused was carrying along six-year child with him for begging,” SSP East Qamar Raza Jiskani said.

According to preliminary investigation the accused has been a habitual criminal and was arrested earlier from industrial area in another case of kidnapping of a child in year 2019.

Accused Ameenullah Kakar had kidnapped six-year girl Marwa from Sohrab Goth on December 04, police officer said.

An abduction case of the child was registered at Sohrab Goth police station, police said.

Police arrested accused Ameenullah Kakar s/o Hashim on indication of the affected family, SSP Jiskani said.

Alleged abductor has been handed over to investigation officials for further probe into the abduction incident.