Police register FIR against journalist Murtaza Shar’s killing

SANGHAR: Police on Tuesday registered a case against the murder of a journalist Murtaza Shar in Jhol area of Sanghar district on the complaint of his brother, ARY NEWS reported.

The station house officer (SHO) at the Jhol police station said that three people have been booked in the murder case of a journalist.

“We have also obtained a six-day physical remand of one of the arrested suspects,” he said and added that raids are being carried out for the arrest of two other suspects.

Unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Murtaza Shar in Jhol, who suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Shah claimed local journalist Murtaza Shar was shot dead over personal enmity.

Nasir Shah in his Tweet said it is wrong to blame the Sindh government for the killing of Murtaza Shar. “Shar was shot dead in Sanghar’s Jhol by Ali Murad Shar of his own community over a marriage dispute. Police arrested the killer within a few hours after the incident.”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the killing of a local journalist in Sanghar.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, chief secretary and IGP Sindh would be apprised about the federal government concerns on the security issue of journalists in Sindh.

