Police register FIR of Lakki Marwat abduction

PESHAWAR: Police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) of abduction of 17 civilian workers in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported.

As per details from Police, the FIR has been registered in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at the complaint of Lakki city SHO.

The FIR details indicate that militants abducted the workers to instil fear and make illegal demands.

On Wednesday, Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists abducted 17 unarmed civilian workers in the Qabool khel area of district Lakki Marwat and taken hostage for extortion. After that, the assailants also set fire to a vehicle of a local contractor.

Meanwhile, in a related development on same day, CTD and Lakki Marwat police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in which three dangerous terrorists were killed.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation took place within the jurisdiction of Gumbela Police Station near Malang Adda on Tajori Road Canal.

During the operation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the law enforcers and the terrorists that lasted for approximately half an hour. After the firing ceased, a search operation was launched and three of the terrorists were found dead, while their accomplices managed to escape. The police personnel remained unharmed during the exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists were wanted in cases of attacks on security forces, facilitation, reconnaissance, and targeted killings. They were associated with the banned TTP Tipu Gul group.

The dead terrorists were later identified as Shafiq Nawaz, Gard Muhammad Mujahid alias Jahadiyar, and Fida-ur-Rehman alias Anas alias Gul.