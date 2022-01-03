Police registers case on complaint of Reham Khan’s PS

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday registered a case over a complaint of journalist Rehman Khan against unidentified men, who tried to snatch a vehicle from her driver and the personal secretary, ARY News reported.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Reham’s personal secretary Bilal Azmat at the PS Shams Colony, Islamabad.

FIR said that unidentified men riding motorcycles tried to stop the vehicles twice, last night and said the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed the vehicles before the incident.

Azmat in the FIR said he had no hostility with anyone and it was assumed that a message was being sent to Khan by scaring him. “The sole purpose of scaring me is to scare Khan,” read the FIR.

In a message on Twitter, Khan said: “On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint.”