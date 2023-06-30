Police release CCTV footage for missing Tasmanian teenager

As the search for missing teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell enters its second month, police have released CCTV footage revealing her last known movements.

In the footage, the 14-year-old is seen heading east along Henry St in Launceston, towards Ravenswood, about 8.30pm on Sunday April 30. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Shyanne-Lee is seen in the footage wearing a large, cream-colored hooded jumper as she walks past the front gates of a business before stopping and hunching over for a few seconds.

In an update on Friday morning, Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said police remain committed to finding Shyanne-Lee, who is a Burnie local.

“Officers continue to investigate every piece of information received to find Shyanne-Lee,” he said.

“In recent weeks, further searches have been conducted in the North Esk River near the Henry St Bridge where Shyanne-Lee was last seen – unfortunately no sign of Shyanne-Lee was found.”

Police say they are yet to identity two vehicles of interest, seen on CCTV footage driving near Henry St towards Launceston about the same time Shyanne-Lee was last seen.

“If you were the driver of a silver vehicle in the area at the time, or you know who was, please come forward. You may have information that can assist us to locate Shyanne-Lee or determine her movements,” Hanson said.

Shyanne-Lee is described as approximately 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing bike shorts and a cream-coloured hooded jumper with dark-coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area.

“If Shyanne-Lee is out there, I remind her that she is not in any trouble, please contact us or family — we all want to know she is OK,” Inspector Nathan Johnston said.