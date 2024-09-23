Police release sketches of ‘suspects’ in DSP Ali Raza murder case

KARACHI: Sindh Police have released sketches of the five suspects involved in the murder of Shaheed DSP CTD Ali Raza, ARY News reported on Monday.

The sketches were shared on social media through the official page of the Sindh Police.

Authorities have stated that these sketches were prepared by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) based on CCTV footage and other pieces of evidence.

The police have urged the public to report any sightings of individuals resembling the sketches to the nearest police station, police helpline 15, or 021-99203430, meanwhile the name of anyone who provides information will be kept confidential.

It is worth noting here that DSP Ali Raza was martyred on July 7 in a targeted attack near Karachi’s Karimabad area by unknown gunmen.

A security guard in a nearby building was also critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Senior CTD officer Raja Umar Khattab noted that Ali Raza had worked extensively against banned organizations, including the TTP and sectarian groups, and was a close associate of the late SSP Chaudhry Aslam.