Police repulse terrorist attack on Lakki Marwat police station

LAKKI MARWAT: Police repulsed an armed attack of the terrorists on a police station in Lakki Marwat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that all officials at the Wargara police station remained safe in the terrorist attack. The terrorists faced strong retaliation by the police force and locals. The terrorists managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies led by DPO reached the police station and commenced a search operation.

According to the reports, residents of the area also reached the police station to assist the officials. The terrorists were dispersed after facing strong retaliation.

Earlier in the day, unidentified assailants armed with guns and hand grenades ambushed a police van, assigned to guard polio workers in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, wounding five policemen.

Unidentified assailants opened fire and threw hand grenades at the police van, assigned to guard polio workers, near Mussa Zai town of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

A few days ago, a policeman was martyred after unidentified terrorists attacked a police checkpost in Lakki Marwat, KP.

According to a police spokesman, the suspects attacked the Shahbaz Khel checkpost with sophisticated weapons. Policemen deployed at the checkpost retaliated against the attack.

During exchange of fire, one constable embraced martyrdom, while a terrorist also got killed.

