Police smash vehicle’s window to rescue child-like doll  

Policemen faced an embarrassing situation after they smashed open a window of a car to rescue a child, only to find that it was a doll.

The incident occurred in the United Kingdom where a mother and her daughter left behind a doll that looked like a child given to the latter as a Christmas gift. The features of the toy were so life-like that officers fell for it easily.

Amy McQuillen, the car owner, said she had gone out shopping with her daughter, Darci. But at some point, the youngster grew tired of carrying it around and kept it in the car.

When the mother and daughter returned to their car, they were shocked to see two officers and a crowd near watching the dramatic scene.

“They then said a newborn baby had been left in the car so I said: ‘It’s a doll!’ I couldn’t believe it. I know the dolls are realistic but I didn’t think anything like this would ever happen,” Amy said.

She said that after returning from a store, she found a crowd along with cops around the vehicle and on inquiring it emerged that they had smashed the window to rescue the child, which was actually a doll.

Following the incident, Cleveland Police agreed to pay £264 to repair Amy’s window.

“On this occasion, it was not what it seemed but it was reported with the best intentions,” the police department said in a statement.

