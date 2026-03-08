Police Rescue Girl Abducted from Sehwan Shrine; Kidnappers Sold Victim for Rs1 Million

JAMSHORO: Sehwan police have recovered a 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped 15 days ago from the Kacha area of Khairpur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to officials, Sehwan police successfully rescued Naila Chandio from the Kacha area. Police revealed that the kidnappers had sold the girl for Rs1 million. Two members of an inter-provincial kidnapping gang were arrested during the operation.

Police added that Naila, who earns a living selling thread outside the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, has been reunited with her family.

The kidnapping case was originally registered on the complaint of her mother, Zarina, against suspects identified as Waqar, Zulfiqar, and others. According to the FIR, laborers working on the Sehwan canal were responsible for the abduction.

Police further disclosed that the kidnappers initially held Naila in Nawabshah before moving her to the Kacha area of Khairpur. An interrogation of the arrested suspects is currently underway, and police stated they expect to arrest the remaining members of the gang soon.