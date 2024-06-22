web analytics
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Police rescue woman, arrest five kidnappers in Larkana

LARKANA: Sindh police claimed to have arrested five suspects involved in a kidnapping case and successfully rescued the abducted woman in a recent operation near Naudero bypass road, Larkana, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Larkana confirmed that the woman had been kidnapped a few days prior.

The operation followed the registration of a kidnapping case, initiated by the woman’s maternal uncle.

The police’s swift and effective action has brought relief to the victim’s family and underscored their commitment to tackling crime in the region.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the kidnapping and the motives behind it.

