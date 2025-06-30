Haji Pura: Police solve Rs 200 MLN theft case

SIALKOT: In a major development, police have successfully solved a prominent Sialkot theft case linking the vanish of over Rs 200 million worth of assets from a private residence in Haji Pura, ARY News reported.

According to the police spokesperson, police arrested five suspects, two women and three men, who were linked to the Sialkot theft case.

The individuals identified as Hizrah, Aliza, and Ahmed Sabir are reportedly siblings and close relatives of the victim, Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Mubarak Pura.

The Haji Pura robbery took place in the absence of the family, during which the committers allegedly stole 31 tolas of gold, 5 million Pakistani Rupees in cash, and foreign currency valued at approximately 200 million Pakistani Rupees.

Thanks to swift action and the use of Safe City surveillance cameras, the police were able to trace and apprehend the suspects in a remarkably short time.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim. An FIR had already been registered at the Haji Pura police station.

The Haji Pura robbery has drawn significant public attention, with local authorities and citizens praising the police for their rapid and effective response. The use of modern technology played a crucial role in tracking down the culprits and recovering the stolen property.

This Sialkot theft case highlights the growing effectiveness of law enforcement in leveraging digital surveillance tools to combat organized crime and ensure justice is served.

