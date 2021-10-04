Police resolves purported abduction of Balochistan officer in Karachi

KARACHI: The police has resolved the matter of alleged abduction of a Grade-20 officer of Balochistan government in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

SSP East Qamar Jiskani has said that the whereabouts of Aslam Tareen, former Relief Commissioner and Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Balochistan have been traced. “He was not kidnapped,” the police officer said.

“Aslam Tareen was unwell when he left home to offer prayers,” SSP East said. “While on his way to mosque Aslam Tareen fell to become unconscious due to low blood pressure,” the SSP said.

“A team of the Rangers found him and transferred him to hospital,” police officer said. “Police officials on information rushed to the hospital and arranged his medical tests,” SSP Jiskani said.

“After improvement in his health he will be further inquired about the incident,” he added.

Balochistan officer was allegedly abducted from Karachi’s Tipu Sultan police station jurisdiction.

Imranullah, a son of Mohammad Aslam Tareen, had registered a complaint in the police station expressed apprehension that someone had kidnapped his father.

“My father has been a Grade-20 officer of Balochistan government. Yesterday he left home to offer prayers, but didn’t return back,” Imran said in his complaint to police.

“A CCTV footage shown him going out of the guest house but not yet returned,” the son further said. “I think he has been abducted by unidentified culprits for some unknown reasons,” he said.