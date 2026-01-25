Bannu: Police neutralize two terrorists following ambush on mobile Van

BANNU: Two terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire after attacking a Domail police mobile van on Chashmi Road in Bannu on Sunday night, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to authorities, the police responded immediately to the ambush on their vehicle. During the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

Police confirmed that Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Nawaz Khan was present in the van at the time of the attack but remained unharmed.

In a related incident, terrorists blew up the Khaiswar connecting bridge within the jurisdiction of the Merian police station.

Police stated that the attackers had planted explosive material along the bridge to destroy the link.

Earlier, security forces carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists linked to Fitna al Hindustan, an Indian proxy group, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, on 25 January 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Panjgur District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, three Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell (including Local Area Terrorist Commander Farooq alias Soro, Terrorist Adeel & Terrorist Waseem).

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.