Police seek more time to file final challan in Nazim Jokhio case

KARACHI: A Malir court on Saturday resumed hearing of the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

A judicial magistrate conducted the hearing, wherein the investigation officer (IO) sought more time to submit the final case challan (investigation report).

A prosecutor informed the magistrate that the police have not yet received the final Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and the file of the final challan has been forwarded to the prosecutor general for scrutiny.

The magistrate observed that months have gone by since the incident took place but the final charge-sheet has not been submitted yet. The court gave the investigation officer until Jan 26 to submit the challan.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse last month. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

Earlier, the police submitted the interim charge-sheet, naming the six detained suspects and 12 absconding suspects, including MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

It is noteworthy that the federal cabinet has approved forming a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct a transparent probe of the high profile murder case.

