Police seeks ‘red warrant notice’ for Lyari gang war commander

KARACHI: The City Police has sought issuance of red warrant notice for arrest of Lyari gang war commander Wasiullah Lakho, ARY News reported on Thursday.

SSP City Arif Aziz has wrote a letter to the DIG South Police seeking issuance of red warrant notice.

“Wasiullah Lakho has been gang commander and operating his group while sitting in Dubai and Iran,” letter read. “He talks on phone to businessmen for extortion money”.

“All of his phone calls traced to overseas phone numbers,” according to the letter. He issues threats in case of refusal to extortion demand.

“Wasiullah Lakho has been an absconder and proclaimed offender and most wanted to police in score of cases,” letter read.

The SSP City has asked for forwarding the letter to competent authorities for issuance of red notice of the accused for his arrest and producing him before the court of law.

The letter also annexed details of charges against the most wanted accused.

