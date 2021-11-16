Police seize 13kg meth, 16kg ganja from detained suspects in Baldia

KARACHI: The Saeedabad police have Tuesday claimed to have confiscated in various raids at least 13-kilogram crystal meth and 16 kilograms of ganja from detained suspects, which the personnel claimed peddled the smuggled drugs across the city, ARY News reported.

The Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has shared the seizure details of the raids today which concluded in two arrests of suspects, in different areas of Baldia Town, from whom the drugs were allegedly recovered.

Police party claimed the suspects had smuggled the drugs into Karachi from Balochistan, and it added that the seizures today amount to millions of rupees in terms of local market demands.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia Town Faizan Ali claimed that the drugs were being sent and peddled across the city.

Gang members involved in raping, blackmailing girls nabbed

Separately earlier today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell has arrested the gang members including cops who were involved in raping and blackmailing young girls.

A gang was busted by FIA that was involved in filming videos of young girls after raping them for blackmailing purposes. According to the agency, two officials of Punjab police were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

The raids were conducted by the FIA cybercrime team in different localities of Rawalpindi following the complaint of a victim girl.

