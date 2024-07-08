Police solve mystery behind beauty salon owner’s murder

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala police on Monday solved the mysterious murder case of a beauty salon owner, arresting three suspects including a woman, ARY News reported.

According to the police, Farzana, the co-wife of the deceased had masterminded the murder as she was arrested along with her brother and another accused.

The police said that Farzana’s husband had married the deceased for the third time, which enraged her.

Farzana planned to murder the third wife of her husband in connivance with her brother and another suspect. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime, a pistol worth 24,000 rupees, which Farzana had purchased for her brother to carry out the assassination.

All three suspects including the prime accused, Farzana were sent to judicial remand in jail after completion of the investigation.

Earlier in a similar incident, a female salon owner was severely injured in a suspected targeted attack in Defence of Lahore area on May 22.

In a statement, the police said the woman, identified as Zainab, was shot six times in the Defence B Phase area of Lahore. The attackers, who were riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the woman while she was getting out of the car.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a motorcycle and weapons. The female salon owner was rushed to the General Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafiq, CCTV cameras are being used to aid in the investigation. The police are reviewing footage to identify the attackers and trace their movements.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the targeted attack and to apprehend the suspects.