Police solve mystery of couple’s murder in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: Karachi police solved a blind murder case of a couple who had been killed in Korangi’s Bilal Colony and arrested the ‘assassin’ namely Dedar Gul, ARY News reported on Monday.

Karachi police arrested the ‘assassin’ namely Dedar Gul who was hired through social media to kill the couple including Mishal Khan and his wife Kiran Bibi at their house in Korangi’s Bilal Colony.

The police also recovered arms and other material from the possession of the arrested suspect.

Police investigators revealed that the contract killer was hired by Kiran Bibi’s brother Rehman through Facebook who received Rs1.2 million for assassinating the couple. “The killer – Dedar Gul – works in Saudi Arabia and came to Karachi only to kill the couple.”

“Kiran Bibi’s brother Rehman had a personal grudge against Mishal Khan who was earlier married to Kiran’s elder sister 14 years ago but later he divorced her. After the divorce, Mishal Khan married Kiran Bibi – the younger sister of his previous wife.”

Police officials said that the couple was living in hiding in Karachi.

“The contract killer landed in Karachi from Saudi Arabia and completed the rekey of the couple in Bilal Colony. After completing the rekey, Dedar Gul along with his accomplice Shahzeb entered Misil’s house and killed him and his wife.

Police investigators said that the second suspect Shahzeb transported the arms for the assassin from Peshawar to Karachi. Police said that the slain woman’s brother Rehman and the second suspect Shahzed are still at large.

Earlier in the month, a father-son duo was brutally killed by armed dacoits for resisting the robbery in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that armed dacoits killed the father-son duo at a book shop over resistance. The slain men were identified as Muhammad Hassan, 70, and Asad, 37.

The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident showed three robbers entering a book shop and opened fire at the shop owners over resistance.