Saturday, June 17, 2023
Police solve Punjab Bar Council member’s murder case

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: Lahore police solved the dacoity and murder case of a Punjab Bar Council member Muneer Bhatti, ARY News reported on Friday.

A Punjab Bar Council member and senior advocate Muneer Bhatti had been murdered during a dacoity at his residence in Lahore two days ago.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Chaudhry Faisal Sharif told the media that three accused women were arrested who were working as domestic servants at the slain lawyer’s house.

He said that the accused women entered the house for dacoity and closed the CCTV cameras. After facing resistance, the women killed Muneer Bhatti and fled from the scene.

Lahore police took timely action and arrested the accused murderers after tracing them within 30 hours, he added. Jewellery, cash, weapon and other equipment were also recovered from their possession, concluded the DSP CIA.

