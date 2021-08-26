Police starts data collection of Afghan nationals in Karachi

KARACHI: The city police has initiated data collection of Afghan nationals staying in the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The authorities have directed the police department to launch an instant survey of the settlements in Karachi to collect data of the Afghanistan citizens staying in the metropolis.

A data farm also being issued on emergency basis for collection of the information, sources said.

The Afghan citizens’ count, the number of family members and residential details will be provided in the farm.

The farm also have questions about the period of stay in the city and residential status, according to sources.

ARY News had last month reported that Pakistan will start issuing identity cards to illegal immigrants staying in the country.

The National Alien Registration Authority (NARA) cards will be issued to the immigrants staying in Pakistan, according to sources.

“Currently NARA have a record of 1,20,000 foreign nationals,” sources said.

“The aliens will be issued cards in three categories and in the initial phase they will be issued ‘ID Card for Aliens’,” sources said.