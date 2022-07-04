Police submit report in ECP over NA-240 ballot papers snatching

ISLAMABAD: Police submitted its inquiry report to the election commission (ECP) about ballot papers snatching in by election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, ARY News reported on Monday.

An ECP panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case.

“Four persons of five pointed out for involved in the offence,” SSP Faisal Baseer told the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Fifth person affiliated with the PSP, has been in hiding,” police officer said.

” What is the party affiliation of four arrested persons,” the Chief Election Commissioner asked the police officer. “They also belong to the PSP,” SSP said.

“We will decide the case after getting reply of the presiding officer on these reports,” CEC remarked.

” The head of the PSP to be summoned in the next hearing,” CEC said. “The Election Commission of Pakistan is not satisfied with the Returning Officer and the DRO,” the CEC further said. “Both of them should be made OSDs,” he said.

“We will change the I.G. Police if the situation not changed,” CEC remarked and told the police officer to communicate this warning to the police chief.

The case later adjourned until July 07.

In previous hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan had summoned the presiding officer of a polling stations of NA-240 Karachi who was accused of stealing the ballot. The PO denied the allegation in the ECP hearing.

Presiding Officer said in the hearing that his life was in danger. “We will direct the I.G. Police to provide security to you,” CEC said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had also issued notice to Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal for insulting the presiding officers and snatching ballot papers during NA-240 by-elections. It also summoned the PSP chairman to Islamabad for hearing.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) retained the National Assembly seat of NA-240 Karachi, in a contest marred by violence, low voter turnout and allegations of rigging.

