Police submits report on recovery of four missing persons in SHC

KARACHI: Police submitted its report in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday about recovery of four missing persons.

“Ghulam Abbas has returned back to home, while Ghulam Haider has been arrested in Khairpur,” police said in its report.

“Two persons reported missing, Ghulam Sarwar and Maqbool, have been arrested by Shara-e-Faisal police,” according to the report.

The high court bench summoned progress report about other missing persons from police and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 15.

In an earlier hearing, the court dismissed petition about a missing person Saad Zahoor after police reported his return to home.

Shah Faisal Colony’s Zahoor Ahmed had filed petition that his son was missing since last year.

The high court bench also heard missing petitions of Muhammad Arif from Ferozabad, Rana Khalid, who have been missing from Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police jurisdiction and Maqsood Khan from Gulshan Iqbal police remit.

The court directed police to use all resources at their hands for recovery of the disappeared citizens.

The court also issued notices to police and other departments over missing petitions of Khursheed Ali and Khadeejatul Kubra, filed by their relatives. The bench ordered police and other agencies to submit their reply by April 16.

The Sindh High Court earlier, expressed concern over failure in recovery of missing persons while hearing petitions about disappearance of six citizens.

The bench comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput issued notices to the Sindh government, and other parties and summoned their reply on recovery of the missing persons by March 18.