Police team raids PTI’s candidate in PP-228 Lodhran

LODHRAN: A police team has carried out an operation at the residence and dera of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Izzat Javaid in Lodhran’s PP-228 constituency ahead of Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI leaders, Shibli Faraz and Masood Akbar told the media that the police force was harassing PTI candidate and activists. They condemned the police raid at Izzat Javed’s residence today.



Shibli Faraz said that the returning officer (RO) was roaming around in the constituency with the candidate of PTI’s rival party. He alleged that the government was using negative tactics against PTI candidates.

“Police force is telling us that it is not responsible for the election day and nobody from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will enter Punjab province. Why we are being blackmailed? Police also reached me and told me to leave Punjab as you have come from KP.”

He criticised the police force for allegedly trying to influence Punjab by-polls and the election process was being made controversial by the ‘illegal government’.

The PTI leader said that they will not let the government make illegal moves at any cost.

In a separate incident, a police team raided the PTI election office in Jhang to arrest Zulfi Bukhari.

Earlier in the day, the election commissioner of Punjab said that presiding officers will take the election material from the camp offices of Returning Officers (ROs).

Talking to the media on by-election arrangements, Punjab election commissioner Saeed Gul said, “We have to work as per the law and the constitution and we are working with complete impartiality.” “There is nothing a grain of truth in allegations being levelled against us,” he said.

The election commissioner Saeed Gul said that separate vehicles will be available for security of transportation of electoral material to all polling stations.

“Police has been deployed, while the Rangers will act as the Quick Response Force,” he said.

The election commissioner said that a large screen has been installed for results at Lahore’s camp office. “The presiding officers will dispatch form 45 to ROs on Whatsapp,” he further elaborated.

“Punjab is a plain area, maximum distance of polling stations is covered in one hour,” election commissioner said. “The election results will not delayed, which presiding officers will send on the Whatsapp,” he further said.

“If a presiding officer could not sent result on Whatsapp, he will reach to the R.Os office,’ election commissioner said. “As per the law a presiding officer could deliver the result by 2:00 in the midnight,” he added.

