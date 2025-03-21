Police thwart another terrorist attack on Punjab-KP border

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Police successfully foiled another terrorist attack on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab police spokesperson, the fifth such attack occurred at the Lakhani check post in the Wahwa Police Station area, where 10-12 terrorists launched a coordinated assault from three sides during the early hours of the morning.

The terrorists launched rocket launchers and other heavy weaponry, but were promptly detected by thermal imaging cameras.

The police retaliated effectively, forcing the terrorists to retreat after a two-hour-long gun battle. The terrorists suffered significant losses before escaping.

The operation was led by RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, while DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali commanded the QRF teams that promptly arrived at the scene.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended the police team for their bravery, stating that the terrorists will never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Also read: Punjab police officer among three shot dead in KP’s Lakki Marwat

Earlier, Police foiled terrorist attack on the same Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack.

Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively.

The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams.