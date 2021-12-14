Police to continue investigating Karachi woman who killed husband

KARACHI: The judicial magistrate South extended on Tuesday physical remand of a woman arrested on charges of killing her husband and hacking his body to pieces in Karachi’s Saddar area.

Police produced the woman in court and requested an extension in her remand for further investigation. The judicial magistrate extended her remand for two days and directed the investigation officer (IO) to present her on next hearing along with a progress report.

Also Read: Karachi woman who chopped husband’s body is drug addict: police

The IO submitted the nikahnama (marriage certificate) of the woman and the deceased in court. A state counsel, Abdul Rehman Thaheem, informed the magistrate that there are three eyewitnesses in the case and all of them are the daughters of the deceased.

He said the deceased had contracted a second marriage with the accused in 2013.

The investigation officer said two of the deceased’s daughters were present at the apartment at the time of the murder. His eldest daughter later reached the crime scene and took the two siblings with her.

Also Read: Karachi woman admits chopping up body of elderly man

He said the police are tracing their whereabouts, adding that statements of the woman’s father and brother have been recorded.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!