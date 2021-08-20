Police to investigate Minar-e-Pakistan assault victim’s friend

LAHORE: With an investigation into the Minar-e-Pakistan incident that saw a woman assaulted by a huge crowd of men at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park underway, a new development has emerged.

Sources today told ARY News that police investigators have decided to investigate the victim woman’s friend, named Rambo, in the case.

READ: MORE VIDEOS FROM MINAR E PAKISTAN SHOW OTHER WOMEN SUFFERED ABUSE TOO

The woman and her friend used to film videos for TikTok together.

The sources privy to the development relayed that Rambo had taken the woman to Minar-e-Pakistan where she was assaulted and he had been staying at her residence for some time beside running her social media account. Her family didn’t like Rambo, they added.

READ: MEDICAL REPORT OF MINAR-E-PAKISTAN VICTIM CONFIRMS BRUISES ACROSS BODY

More videos of women being subjected to harassment at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park surfaced after the incident of a crowd of men assaulting a female TikTok figure named Ayesha Akram.

The videos circulating on social media showed two women who were being harassed by a crowd of men at the Greater Iqbal Park. It showed that the men alongside the women kept trying to save them from the crowd.