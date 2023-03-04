Police to purchase blast sheet to avoid losses of life in terror attacks

KARACHI: The Sindh Police has decided to purchase blast sheet to avoid losses of life in terrorist attacks, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Rangers personnel during February 17 attack on Karachi Police Office had used the blast sheet to protect the lives of its officials.

Sindh Police has taken decision to buy this protection gear to avoid lives of its staffers in fighting with terrorists.

The Police has made preparations for procurement of the blast sheet. The police will keep 10 blast sheets in its various district or zonal offices for use in fighting with any future terrorist attack, police sources said.

The blast sheet is bomb and bullet-proof. In February’s police office attack the Sindh Rangers had used this protective gear to avoid losses of life, sources added.

The KPO was attacked at around 7:15 pm on February 17 when three militants came in a car. The militants entered the KPO from the Saddar Police Line by cutting the barbed wire on the wall at the backyard of the police headquarters.

As soon as the incident was reported, police, Rangers and the Special Security Unit, officers from other agencies reached the spot. Sharea Faisal was closed for traffic, while electricity supply was also cut off in the area.

After hours-long gun battle, two militants were gunned down while the third one had blown himself up on the fourth floor of the building, according to the CTD report.

Five security officials were martyred and 17 others, mostly law-enforcers, were wounded in the attack.

Comments