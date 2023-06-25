Police van in Amir Muqam’s convoy meets accident

SWAT: A police van in the convoy of Prime Minister’s adviser Amir Muqam met an accident in which several cops got injured in Swat, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A police van in Amir Muqam’s convoy overturned in Swat in which several cops sustained injuries. PM’s adviser Muqam came out of his vehicle and helped other people to take out injured cops from the overturned vehicle.

The injured cops were shifted to a local hospital. Muqam’s convoy was returning after a public gathering in Khwazakhela.

On Saturday, Adviser to PM on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam survived unhurt a botched terrorist attack in the Martung area of his home district Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The terrorists attempted to target Muqam during his visit to his hometown for inaugurating a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office.

An exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the police after which the attackers fled from the scene.