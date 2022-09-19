Police vehicle attacked by armed men on Western Bypass

QUETTA: At least two officials sustained injuries after a police vehicle was attacked by unidentified armed men on Western Bypass in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that some armed men opened fire on a police vehicle, leaving two cops injured. The wounded cops were belonging to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) wing.

The wounded officials were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), police added.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene. Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the incident’s site and a search operation will be carried out to arrest the attackers.

Earlier on Friday, three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Peshawar Region during a raid near Afghan border.

READ: PPP SENATOR SHAMIM AFRIDI’S HOUSE ATTACKED WITH CRACKER



Three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the CTD Peshawar officials during a raid in the Khyber district near the Afghan border. The CTD officials said that the alleged terrorists were planning a major terror bid after entering into Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The terrorists opened fire on the CTD team which was befittingly responded to by the CTD raiding team. The exchange of fire continued for a long time and later three terrorists were killed in a search and clearance operation.

The raiding team recovered arms, two grenades, three bandoliers and dozens of cartridges from the terrorists. Some accomplices of the terrorists fled from the scene towards the Afghan border.

Comments