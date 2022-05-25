Police arrest PTI’s Yasmeen Rashid, Andleeb Abbas

LAHORE: Punjab police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Andleeb Abbas, ARY News reported.

The arrests were made from Lahore’s Timber Market area when the PTI leaders were on their way to Islamabad for Azadi Long March.

Earlier, police tried to arrest PTI leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid and misbehaved while she was on her way to Islamabad for Azadi Long March.

According to details, Lahore police personnel have been mobilized to stop the participants of the Azadi Long March from reaching Islamabad.

During the attempt to stop PTI senior leader, Yasmeen Rashid, police also insulted the other women in the former Punjab minister’s car, while masked men also jumped on Rashid’s car and started attaching with sticks.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said in her statement that the police officers were very abusive, first, the male officers tried to drag her out of the car, and then tried to snatch the car key while twisting her hands.

The PTI leader said that the police tried to arrest her, all the windows of her car were smashed, in which her hand was injured.

Dr. Rashid clarified that the Azadi Long March will be successful in any case.

Amid blockades, crackdowns and shelling against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan has begun and is currently on its way to Islamabad.

