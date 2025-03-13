Policeman among 4 suspects arrested for car theft in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman is among four suspects arrested for their involvement in stealing cars in the city, ARY News reported.

The police’s Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) conducted a raid and apprehended the suspects, recovering a motorcycle that had been stolen from North Karachi.

One of the arrested suspects, police constable Faizan, is currently posted at Security Two, according to AVLC officials.

Earlier, Karachi police busted a gang of dacoits who carried out multiple robberies while impersonating police officers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Korangi police raided a location and arrested five suspects. Police uniforms and weapons were seized from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Ali Imran Sheikh, Waqar, Aneel, Dheeraj, and Farzoq Shah. They confessed to carrying out several dacoities in different areas of Karachi.

According to SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, the gang would pose as policemen, wearing official uniforms and carrying wireless sets, to gain entry into houses and commit robberies.

This isn’t the first time dacoits have used police uniforms to commit crimes in Karachi as last year in October, foreigners from Poland were robbed at gunpoint by men dressed in police uniforms in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality.