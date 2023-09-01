WATCH: Policeman arrests daughter for DUI after destroying traffic lights

In an unusual incident, a New Jersey policeman showed no one is exempt from the law, not even his own daughter.

According to an international publication, John Lee – a sergeant with Monmouth County Sheriff’s office – arrested his daughter for DUI (driving under the influence) after she destroyed traffic lights.

On 28th December 2022, a witness observed a white vehicle strike a traffic light and then quickly drive off. A part of vehicle’s bumper had fallen off in the road after the hit.

When asked by other police officers in this regard, 21-year-old Teresa – who was drunk – refused to hit the traffic light and said his bumper had broken days before the incident.

She repeatedly told the Sheriffs to call her dad – who is a sergeant with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, the police officers brought the broken piece and matched it with the remaining bumper on the suspect’s car.

Later, the 21-year-old admitted she did hit something, that she was more intoxicated than they realized and that she was texting while driving – three driving faults each come with their own punishment.

The police officers, who were present on the occasion, decided to speak with her father. When Teresa’s father arrived, the police officers told him not to interfere in the investigation.

Suspicious that Teresa hasn’t told the whole truth was confirmed after some field sobriety tests. Seeing her father, the girl hugged him and told to save her from the arrest.

But, the father scolded her and told to sit in the police car. Teresa was driven to police station where her blood alcohol level was tested. It came back as .17 percent over twice the legal limit.

Teresa has been issued a court summons for driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to report a car accident.