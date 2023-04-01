Policeman found to be involved in Mufti Abdul Qayyum killing

KARACHI: A police officer found to be involved in targeted killing of a cleric in Gulistan-e-Johar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Investigation in murder of Mufti Abdul Qayyum has revealed stunning disclosure of the person who provided contract money to hired killers.

A police intelligence officer Mohammad Ateeq had paid contract money to the killers for murder of the cleric.

Investigation officers have confirmed that accused police officer Ateeq was live watching the murder crime on CCTV. Mufti Abdul Qayyum was killed in front of the house of accused Ateeq, who was in touch with the killers before the murder crime.

According to sources, Ateeq was recently transferred to FIA. Accused police officer has earlier performed duties at several sensitive places.

Investigation officers also claimed that accused Ateeq had also paid Supari (contract money) to hired killers for two other persons.

The police last Saturday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Abdul Qayyum Sufi.

Talking to journalists along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Muqaddas Haider claimed that the arrested suspects have confessed to killing the religious scholar.

“The accused further confessed that they had killed Abdul Qayyum Sufi over a land dispute,” DIG East claimed.

The police official maintained that Abdul Qayyum Sufi’s murder was not a communal targeted killing but over a land dispute.

According to the police official, the shooters – identified as Ali Akbar and Tanveer – were hired assassins.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Qayyum Sufi, was targeted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-9 area.

The police said the religious scholar was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle when he was returning home after leading Fajar prayers.

