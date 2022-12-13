Policeman injured in Chaman firing

CHAMAN: A policeman sustained injuries in firing resorted to by unidentified assailants in Balochistan’s Chaman city on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a policeman on Chaman’s Mall Road, leaving him seriously wounded. The attackers fled from the scene immediately.

The wounded cop was immediately shifted to the hospital by the rescue workers. Police contingents reached the crime scene and started operation to arrest the culprits.

In another incident in Balochistan, unidentified assailants hurled a cracker at the house of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mir Shehryar Nousherwani in the Kharan district.

Police said a cracker attack was carried out on PPP’s leader Mir Shehryar Nousherwani in the Kharan district of Balochistan. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The unidentified men managed to flee from the crime scene. Police said that the pieces of the cracker were handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for investigation.

