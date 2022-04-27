Policeman injured in gun attack in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: A policeman has sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in the Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that Frontier Corps (FC) personnel Lance Naik Nadir got injured in a gun attack at the Patsi bus stop.

Earlier in the month, three policemen had been martyred in a fierce gun attack by unidentified armed men at Bara Ajab Talab check post in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Police had said that an attacker was also killed in retaliation after a check post came under attack from the assailants. Police added that another cop and two citizens have also sustained injuries in the gun attack. The wounded official and citizens were shifted to the hospital.

In another incident, five policemen had been martyred in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Terrorists had carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city. Five cops had been martyred in the rocket attack, whereas, the deputy superintendent police (DSP) Kulachi Fazal Subhan sustained serious wounds.

According to the police officials, terrorists had fired a rocket on the police van and later resorted to heavy firing. The terrorists had managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, added police.

