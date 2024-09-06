Armed men kidnap policeman in Bannu

BANU: Unidentified armed men kidnapped a policeman while returning to his home in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sakhi Zaman, deputed at Baka Khel police station, was kidnapped by the armed men from Circular Road.

The police said, cop was kidnapped en route to his home after ending the duty. The hunt to recover the policeman has begun.

Earlier in August, four employees of the Sui Northern Gas company were abducted in Baka Khel area of Bannu with their vehicle.

Kidnappers have released a video of the abducted employees of the gas company.

Armed men abducted SNGPL employees, who were traveling to Syedgai after loading diesel in their vehicle yesterday.

The kidnappers also released video of the hostages. “Me, Enayat and Saleem were going to Syedgai after loading diesel in vehicle when armed men kidnapped us. “We were blindfolded with cloth band, and they carried us with them,” an abductee saying in video.