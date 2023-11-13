30.9 C
Policeman killed, 12 injured in DIK attack on gas company convoy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A policeman was killed in an attack on a gas drilling company convoy in Darazinda here, ARY News reported on Monday.

“A policeman was killed, and 12 others got injured in attack on a convoy of a private gas drilling company,” rescue sources said.

D.I. Khan Rescue 1122 medical teams shifted injured to the hospital. “Two injured persons have been in a precarious condition,” rescue sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that last week in another attack by terrorists on the Oil and Gas Company, two policemen deputed on the security were killed.

In the firing attack, two policemen Rehmat Elahi and Muhammad Arif were martyred while three other policemen Alamsher, Fazal ur Rehman and Atta ur Rehman were injured.

