Policeman killed in attack on anti-polio team in Noshki

NOSHKI: A police constable was killed on Tuesday when unidentified armed men opened fire on an anti-polio team in the Killi Muhammad Hassani area of Noshki, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The slain cop, identified as Abdul Wahid from Jamal Abad, Noshki, was deployed for the security of the polio vaccination team when he was targeted and fatally shot.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing incident and expressed his grief over the death of Abdul Wahid, a police personnel.

The prime minister expressed condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family of Shaheed police personnel, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He reiterated that attack on polio vaccination team that was securing future of children was unacceptable, adding the miscreants working against anti-polio drive would be dealt in strongly.

