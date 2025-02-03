Policeman on polio guard duty dies in firing in Jamrud

KHYBER: Motorbike riding gunmen shot dead a police official on the duty to guard polio vaccinators in Khyber district on Monday, ARY News reported.

The martyred policeman was identified as Abdul Khaliq.

Police officials said that Abdul Khaliq was going for his duty to guard the polio vaccinators, when motorbike riding armed men targeted him in the area of Jamrud town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Jamrud Sakhi bridge.

Local police official Zarmat Khan told AFP, “Two motorcycle riders opened fire on him”. “The constable died instantly at the scene.”

Police investigators found two spent bullets of 30 bore gun from the crime scene and further inquiring into the attack.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is endemic and militants target vaccination teams and their security escorts.

Pakistan recorded at least 73 polio infections last year compared to six in 2023. The vaccination campaign which started on Monday is the first of the year and is due to last a week.

“Despite the incident, the polio vaccination drive in the area remains ongoing,” Khan said.