Policemen abducted by Katcha area dacoits recovered

GHOTKI: Two police personnel who were abducted by Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits have been recovered from Ghotki, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the details, the two cops have been recovered along with their service weapons. The two policemen were abducted from the post along with their service weapons the other day by the Katcha area dacoits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki said that the Katcha area dacoits had attacked the police post and kidnapped two cops within the limits of Sundarani police station. The SSP said that a dacoit was killed in police retaliation while a cop also embraced martyrdom.

The SSP said that in the recovery operation, the police party surrounded the Katcha area dacoits in Ghotki who released the abductees under police pressure.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar appreciated the police department on safe recovery of the abducted cops. In a statement, the home minister appreciated the courage and bravery of the police party conducted the operation.

Ziaul Hassan said that targeted operation against Katcha area dacoits is underway.

Earlier, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that an anti-bandit operation ongoing in katcha area and the situation has improved.

He said that the law and order is not only Sindh’s problem, but also a nationwide issue. He said, 11 outlaws have been killed in encounters in April in Karachi, while 60 accused were arrested in injured condition. “Overall, 104 accused arrested this month,” Sindh’s minister said.

Memon said those involved in murders during robberies are mostly illegal immigrants. He suggested compensation for the families of the street crime victims dying during crime.