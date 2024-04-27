Policemen accused of colluding with Katcha area dacoits to face probe

KARACHI: Under the directive of the Inspector-General (IG) of Sindh Police, show-cause notices were issued to 79 police officers who were transferred from Shikarpur to Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, in his directives stated that the transferred police officials should not be appointed any postings in Karachi, Hyderabad as the officials are accused of being in ‘contact with criminals elements’ of the riverine area (Katcha area dacoits).

He asserted that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the accused police officers, adding that the aforementioned officials are being transferred to B-company.

However, further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 79 police personnel were transferred from district Shikarpur, with 74 to Karachi and six to Hyderabad due to their suspected connections with criminal elements of the riverine area (Katcha area dacoits).

Following the notification of these transfers, the citizens expressed concerns regarding the potential development of a kidnapping network between Karachi and the Kacha areas.

However, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon clarified that these officers transferred from Shikarpur to Karachi and Hyderabad will not be assigned new postings, while investigations are underway against them.

“These tainted officers have been transferred to Karachi and Hyderabad, but they will not get postings, rather they will face departmental and legal action,” IG Memon said.