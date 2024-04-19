Policemen ‘involved’ in arms smuggling bid arrested

JACOBABAD: The local police of Jacobabad on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle arms to Sindh and arrested seven individuals including three police officers allegedly involved in the crime, ARY News reported.

Jacobabad police conducted an operation and claimed to have arrested three police officers – of Shikarpur district – along with four inter-provincial smugglers for allegedly smuggling arms from Balochistan to Sindh province.

In a statement, the police spokesperson claimed that thousands of bullets and two Kalashnikovs were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals during the operation.

The spokesperson asserted that the consignment of arms was being smuggled from Balochistan to Shikarpur in the police mobile which was assigned on the security to an influential person.

Read More: Meet Karachi cop who foiled suicide attack on foreigners

Earlier in the day, Karachi police foiled a terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying foreigners in Landhi.

As per details, a van carrying foreigners was targeted by the terrorists in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. SSP Malir Tariq Elahi said the foreigners were targeted when they were on their way to the Export Processing Zone.

He said the police retaliated the attack and shot dead one of the terrorists in the gunfire, while another blew himself up.

The police said the foreigners remained safe in the attack, however, two security guards and a passerby sustained wounds in the attack.

The police have also recovered a bag from the custody of the dead terrorists, which had grenades.