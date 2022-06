HAFIZABAD: Punjab policemen have stolen the cellphone of a sleeping citizen in Hafizabad which was caught on camera, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A police patrol team has stolen the cellphone of a sleeping man and their theft was caught on a CCTV camera. The citizen lodged a complaint to seek action against the accused cops namely Abu Bakr and Umar.

He said that the said policemen had also subjected him to torture when he asked them to return his cellphone.

