SBP slashes policy rate by 200 basis points

By Anjum Wahab
Anjum Wahab reports business for ARY News

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slashed policy rate by 200 basis points in its monetary policy announced on Monday, ARY News reported.

“At its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by 200 bps to 13 percent, effective from December 17, 2024,” the SBP said in a statement.

It added that the inflation declined to 4.9 percent on year to year basis in November2024, in line with the ‘MPC’s expectations’.

“This deceleration was mainly driven by continued decline in food inflation as well as the phasing out of the impact of the hike in gas tariffs in November 2023. However, the committee noted that core inflation, at 9.7 percent, is proving to be sticky, whereas inflation expectations of consumers and businesses remain volatile,“ the SBP added.

More to follow…

 

